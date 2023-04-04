92Q Interviews

Bakari Sellers Talks Ex-President’s Arraignment With The AM Clique

Published on April 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Donald Trump on campaign trail.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Former President Trump is still making history, but not necessarily in a good way. Today, Donald Trump will be arraigned in NYC for allegedly paying hush money to an adult film star for an affair. Why they have not announced what the 30 plus charges that he is up against, we do know that he will stand before a job. As previously reported, Trump will not be handcuffed, there will be no mugshot and the hearing will not be broadcast, but they will have 5 photographers in the courtroom to take still shots.

This morning The AM Clique’s own Kelson and Chey Parker spoke with Lawyer and Political Commentator, Bakari Sellers, about Trump’s indictment, on if he will go to jail and how this indictment will effect his Presidential run in 2024.

Listen below:

Do you think President Trump will do any jail time?

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

CNN

More from 92 Q
Close