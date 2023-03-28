Local

Leslie Odom Jr. To Perform With The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Published on March 28, 2023

Variety Studio at Toronto International Film Festival, Presented by AT&T, Day 4, Canada - 09 Sep 2019

Source: Variety / Getty

Leslie Odom Jr. will be performing with The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra this coming weekend.

The Hamilton Broadway star will take the stage in Baltimore on April 1.

VIA CBS Baltimore:

“With this invitation back to Baltimore, it feels like the invitation is really to continue building community in Baltimore, and to continue the conversation with Baltimore audiences,” Odom said. “I’m very grateful and it’s meaningful to me.”

There will also be a pre-show book signing. Click here for ticket information. 

