Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot

Does Meek Mill have that exclusive tea?

Lamar Jackson apparently wants to be a New England Patriot, according to Meek!

TMZ is reporting that Robert Kraft is saying that the Ravens Quarterback wants to head to New England after the Philadelphia rapper received a text from him personally.

However, at this time, Bill Belichick hasn’t given an OK and New England’s head coach will ultimately make the final decision.

This news came just a couple of hours after Jackson revealed on Twitter that he requested a trade from the Ravens earlier this month stating the organization hasn’t been able to meet his value.

“No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again,” Jackson said.

Could you see Lamar in New England?

