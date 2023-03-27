Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Reacts to Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request Tweet

Following Baltimore Ravens QB tweeting that he requested a trade, it doesn’t look like head coach John Harbaugh is on the same page. When asked about Lamar’s tweet John said he hasn’t seen it but seems optimistic that Lamar will continue to be their QB next season.
“I haven’t seen the tweet, it’s an ongoing process. I’m following it very closely just like everybody else is here and looking forward to a resolution, ” Harbaugh said. “I’m excited thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea and I’m just looking forward to getting back to football and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”
