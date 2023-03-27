Panera Bread To Introduce Palm-Scanning At Restaurant

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

There is nothing wrong with technology, especially because it is supposed to make your life better. We have seen technology help save a life, make transactions at the bank or checking out at the grocery store, easier. As we continue to advance in the world, we can expect even more changes to come but the one that Panera is kicking off with Amazon, this is where you can count me out.

Panera Bread has announced their partnership with Amazon to provide Amazon One access for their loyalty members. Amazon One is their palm-reading payment technology and with it, you will be able to pay for your food and even collect rewards when paying with your Palm. Amazon One has already launched at two Panera Bread locations in St Louis, and plan to launch at other stores in the following months.

You can see an example of how it all works below.

While it seems that some are excited about being able to use Amazon One, there are some critics who feel that this is not a good. They feel that it just makes people more accessible to be hacked, while others are taking a more spiritual response by saying it is the mark of the beast!

Will you be using Amazon One if it comes to Baltimore with Panera Bread or any other business?