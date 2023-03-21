NLE Choppa Loses Powerade Deal Following Ja Morant’s Instagram Live

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

NLE Choppa just missed out on a Powerade deal following all the critique and backlash of Ja Morant’s Instagram live where he was seen flashing a gun on video.

NLE Choppa’s new song, “Mo Up Front,” was set to be featured in the commercial which was supposed to lead the “What 50% More Means” ad campaign with Morant.

The ad was to highlight the NCAA March Madness tournament.

However, the plans were ultimately scrapped following the gun video and Morant’s eight-game suspension.

Nonetheless, TMZ reports that NLE Choppa is still a fan of Morant and continues to maintain a relationship with the Memphis Grizzlies.

