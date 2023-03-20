Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey His Greatest Love

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re not sure if Nick Cannon is trying to get that “ol thing back” but he’s making it clear that his ex wife and mother of his twins, Mariah Carey, is his greatest love.

During an interview with TSR, the father of 11 (or 21 we have lost count) is gushing over Mimi about being his greatest love.

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.

He added, “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space’ … When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

In the past, Nick has made it clear that if he got the opportunity, he would be back with Mariah in a heartbeat.