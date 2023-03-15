Maryland To Offer Lyft Credits This St. Patrick’s Day Weekend

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office announced that they will provide rideshare credits to Marylanders on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18 in an effort to reduce drunk driving this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
There will be a limited number of rideshare credits will be available to claim and once the limit has been reached, only those who claimed a rideshare code will be able to redeem the code from 4 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, and from 4 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, a new code will be posted at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“The decision to drive impaired could result in a preventable tragedy, causing injury or death for yourself, friends, loved ones or others on the road,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who serves as Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative in a news release. “If your plans included drinking, make a plan to designate a sober driver or call a rideshare to ensure everyone arrives home safely.”
For more information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Are Doctor-Assisted Suicides On The Verge Of Becoming Legal In Maryland?
Maryland Delegates Give Preliminary Approval For Legal Marijuana Sales
Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Bill To End Daylight Saving Time
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN!
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
RHOP's Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation