HomeB'more

Denzel Washington Praises Gervonta Davis

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Gervonta Tekashi

Source: Allen Berezovsky / MICHAEL CAMPANELLA / Allen Berezovsky / MICHAEL CAMPANELLA

Baltimore’s own undefeated Gervonta “Tank” Davis is by far one of the best boxers and actor Denzel Washington agrees! Tank was in attendance to watch the Lakers play the Knicks and that’s where he received all the praise from Denzel. Check out the video below of the two and check out details on The highly anticipated fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Will Tank & Garcia’s fight happen? Check out what Bleacher Report is saying HERE.

More from 92 Q
Close