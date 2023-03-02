Clique Chat: President Biden Could Ban TikTok

It’s so hard to say goodbye but saying goodbye to TikTok might be the best thing for the United States. In a vote yesterday, Lawmakers voted 24 to 16 to approve the Biden Administration to ban the China-based social media app.
Representative Michael McCaul says that “TikTok is a national security threat….It’s time to act. Anyone with TikTok downloaded on their device has given the Communist Party of China, a backdoor to all their personal information. It’s a spy balloon into their phone”.
During #CliqueChat this morning, we discussed if the app should be banned and surprisingly, most of the callers agreed that TikTok should be banned for safety reasons. Some callers said that we have other issues to be focused on rather than the app while others said, they’re trying to censor people from learning information to better themselves.
Due to TikTok helping alot of people change their lives since it’s started and you can learn new things from the app, it kinda has us on the fence, but safety first.
Do you think President Biden should ban TikTok? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
