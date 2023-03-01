T-Pain Admits To Getting Paid From Others Using Autotune

Nappy Boy!!!!!!!!!
T-Pain has had a VERY lucrative career since he first came in the game. His signature sound was using auto-tune. Around 2009, Jay Z dropped “Death of Autotune” after T-Pain controlled the sound out of what was coming out, since he dropped “I’m Sprung”. Everyone knew that when Jay dropped the record, it took shots at the Florida native despite him saying it wasn’t about him.
During the latest episode of Nappy Boy radio, DJ Drama join T-Pain and the crew and Auto-tune came up. Pain admitted that he got paid for people using Auto-tune.
“Absolutely. It was nuts, it was real crazy. Some people volunteered and some people didn’t know, so that was great. Diddy volunteered. Diddy gave me points on Last Train To Paris ’cause he used Auto-Tune. It’s on video! I still have the video on a hard drive right now of Diddy writing a contract on a napkin in the studio saying he was gonna give me a point on Last Train To Paris and we both signed it.”
