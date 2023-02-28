Next One Up Has Found A New Home At Belvedere Square

Next One Up is launching an ambitious project to create our first program headquarters. Over the next eighteen months, Next One Up will create a one-of-a-kind recreational and learning center that will support our student athletes as they work to reach their full potential.

As the physical manifestation of our vision, the new headquarters will allow us the opportunity to continue and extend our trademark programming and provide unparalleled support for young people.

It will also give us the freedom to dream bigger, deliver even more innovative programming and provide a key sense of stability and home for the young men we serve.

When the school day ends, life in Baltimore begins. . . . every young person has a choice in how to use those hours. Next One Up wants young people to use them to become the best version of themselves.

Learn more about Next One Up and make a donation online now >>>