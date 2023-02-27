Tory Lanez Sentencing In Shooting Case Has Been Delayed

From the looks of it, Tory Lanez will be waiting a little longer to be sentenced. Just two days before Christmas 2022, Lanez had been found guilty of three counts related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez faces more than up to twenty years in prison and deportation.
You can peep the details about the re-scheduled hearing below.
Tory Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but the sentencing will be delayed. The notice from LA Courts just now calls it only a “hearing.”
DA Alex Bott tells me, “No firm date yet but likely a date in late March to mid April.”
— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 24, 2023
This is not unexpected: Bott and his co-counsel Kathy Ta said in court last month that they would be willing to continue the sentencing again, depending on the availability of the trial transcripts that Lanez’s attorneys need for their motion for new trial.
— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 24, 2023
The motion has not been filed. Motions like that are a lot of work. Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers got his sentencing delayed once so they could have time to put together their new trial motion, and they were Weinstein’s original trial counsel. Lanez has new lawyers post-trial.
— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 24, 2023
There will still be a hearing Tuesday, in which we should learn the new sentencing date. Unless other issues come up, it could be a very brief hearing. Lanez should be there; Weinstein was in court on the day his sentencing was delayed. Judge has to ask him if he agrees to delay.
— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 24, 2023
