Tory Lanez Sentencing In Shooting Case Has Been Delayed

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio 1 Digital

From the looks of it, Tory Lanez will be waiting a little longer to be sentenced. Just two days before Christmas 2022, Lanez had been found guilty of three counts related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez faces more than up to twenty years in prison and deportation.

You can peep the details about the re-scheduled hearing below.

