Ravens To Hold Cheerleader Tryouts Next Weekend

If you want to cheer for the Ravens, here’s your chance!
Now is your chance to be a part of the Ravens’ cheerleading squad and marching band.
Tryouts for cheerleaders will be on March 4 and March 5. Applications close Thursday, March 2.
If you are interested in trying out for the team, click here for more information.
Tryouts for the Marching Ravens are on April 1. For information on the band, click here!
