NBA Legend Magic Johnson Is Heading To Morgan State University

NBA legend Magic Johnson is stopping in Baltimore on Monday morning to visit and tour Morgan State University. The university uses the food service operation SodexoMAGIC, which is a company chaired by Magic. In Morgan State University fashion Magic Johnson will be greeted by the Morgan State band, “The Magnificent Marching Machine” followed by the “HBCU Experience” and conclude at Thurgood Marshall Dining Hall. Magic Johnson is reportedly also set to meet with student leaders and representatives and speak with the school’s student-athletes.

