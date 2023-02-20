NBA Legend Magic Johnson Is Heading To Morgan State University

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
NBA legend Magic Johnson is stopping in Baltimore on Monday morning to visit and tour Morgan State University. The university uses the food service operation SodexoMAGIC, which is a company chaired by Magic. In Morgan State University fashion Magic Johnson will be greeted by the Morgan State band, “The Magnificent Marching Machine” followed by the “HBCU Experience” and conclude at Thurgood Marshall Dining Hall. Magic Johnson is reportedly also set to meet with student leaders and representatives and speak with the school’s student-athletes.