CSOTD: Did Mother Of The Groom Do Too Much?

Weddings are the day that every bride looks forward to and every groom prays over their wallet. However, the one thing no bride looks forward to is the mother-in-law looking to steal the shine of the day because she can’t seem to let go of her son. TikTok star Jasmine Hopper believes her mother-in-law attempted to sabotage her wedding by dressing similarly to her wedding gown.

The New York Post, Hopper stated, “So the day we went wedding dress shopping, my mother-in-law was there with us. I picked out a mermaid-lace sequin-style gown. I wanted to look beautiful on my wedding day. I wanted to wear something I could feel sexy in.” Like a true sister, she wanted to throw drinks on the dress because she found it disrespectful to be wearing the same dress as the bride.

What would you have done if this happened to you? Let us know below.

