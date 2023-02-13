Chris Brown Doesn’t Want To Perform At The Superbowl

We have seen Chris Brown touch many stages but one stage we haven’t seen him touch is the Superbowl. In that same breath, we probably won’t ever seen him there either.

Over the weekend, his ex Rihanna took the stage to perform at the Halftime Show, where she revealed that is pregnant with Baby number 2. We even saw Chris Brown show love for her on social media. Shortly after she performed, a fan commented to Chris Brown, “When are you performing at the Super Bowl we need you at the next one.” Breezy swiftly responded, Never shawty..American media AINT FA me. Rather be where I’m welcomed.”

That’s very bad that Breezy feels that way but I can understand him. American media definitely hasn’t been the nicest to him. If he did perform, we already know that he would kill it and wouldn’t need ANY special guest either.