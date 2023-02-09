92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baby alert! Our favorite couple, Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir welcome a baby girl to the Davis family. Mr. & Mrs. Wop took to Instagram to spill the great news, “Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS”

Meet Iceland Ka’oir Davis

The power couple welcomes their second child together. ATL legend, Gucci Mane and Keyshia made it official in 2017 and had their first child together in December 2020. The family is starting to get bigger with the new addition of baby Iceland Ka’oir Davis. Gotta love it!

Baby Wop: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome a Babygirl! was originally published on hotspotatl.com