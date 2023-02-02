CSOTD: $1.5 Million Dollar Chicken Wings Gone

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

Why steal the eggs when you can just have the chicken wings. A former food service director of a school district in Chicago is facing several charges after allegedly stealing the chicken wings from the district. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, “Vera Liddell worked for the Harvey School District 152 for more than 10 years and was charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise.”

$1.5 million dollars translates to around 11,000 chicken wings that went missing. The prosecutors said the orders for chicken wings were made separately from the district’s legitimate orders, but that the district was still charged for them.

Due to the negligence of Ms. Liddell she was taken to Cook County Jail on a $150,000 bond. This also compromised the district from serving 1,600 children, according to WGN-TV.