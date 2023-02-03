Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp A Butterfly” Becomes Highest Rated Album of All-Time

Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly has certainly left its mark on the world. The 2015 Hip-Hop masterpiece has officially become the highest rated album of all time according to Rate Your Music.
The album de-throned Radiohead‘s Ok Computer for the first time in a decade of music reviews. “To Pimp a Butterfly just surpassed – OK Computer to become #1 in the top albums of all time,” the platform tweeted. “This is the first time in nearly a decade that Rate Your Music has had a new #1 album.” By the ratings, To Pimp a Butterfly rated 4.34 out of 5 with 58, 322 ratings and 491 reviews. Ok Computer held a 4.26 rating.
A Masterpiece, Indeed.
This project was very important for the culture. It released at a time where racial commentary and mental health awareness began to truly intersect with black America. I can say that because I was standing at that 4-way stop, watching the traffic learn how to maneuver the new pattern. In fact, I was saved by this album.
It sounds dramatic but it’s true. I was on the air in Buffalo when To Pimp a Butterfly first dropped and my program director at the time allowed me to review the album on the air. Then he gave me a day off to truly process it (he knew how much of a Kendrick Lamar fan I was and remain to be). Craig Jenkins of Pitchfork highlighted the album perfectly:
“Underneath the tragedy and adversity, To Pimp a Butterfly is a celebration of the audacity to wake up each morning to try to be better, knowing it could all end in a second, for no reason at all.”
Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar for another accomplishment. Thank you for the ride.