Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp A Butterfly” Becomes Highest Rated Album of All-Time

Brian James is a media and entertainment veteran with over 13 years of major-market experience. Born in Alexandria, Virginia, Brian has served as a top-rated radio host in cities like Washington, D.C, Buffalo, NY, Indianapolis, IN, and Baltimore, MD. His career is anchored by a bachelor’s degree in media productions (Salisbury University, ‘12) and a master’s degree in public relations (U. of MD-GC, ‘20). The people are his passion. He seeks to build powerful connections through various arts and media tools to foster a positive impact on society. His voice is used to amplify the campaigns of various communities like mental health awareness groups, education initiatives, and urban development groups. He frees himself through fiction writing and has penned 4 novels that use fantasy-scapes to positively influence the hearts who read them. Brian leads by faith and believes that love is the North Star to paradise.

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly has certainly left its mark on the world. The 2015 Hip-Hop masterpiece has officially become the highest rated album of all time according to Rate Your Music.

The album de-throned Radiohead‘s Ok Computer for the first time in a decade of music reviews. “To Pimp a Butterfly just surpassed – OK Computer to become #1 in the top albums of all time,” the platform tweeted. “This is the first time in nearly a decade that Rate Your Music has had a new #1 album.” By the ratings, To Pimp a Butterfly rated 4.34 out of 5 with 58, 322 ratings and 491 reviews. Ok Computer held a 4.26 rating.

A Masterpiece, Indeed.

This project was very important for the culture. It released at a time where racial commentary and mental health awareness began to truly intersect with black America. I can say that because I was standing at that 4-way stop, watching the traffic learn how to maneuver the new pattern. In fact, I was saved by this album.

It sounds dramatic but it’s true. I was on the air in Buffalo when To Pimp a Butterfly first dropped and my program director at the time allowed me to review the album on the air. Then he gave me a day off to truly process it (he knew how much of a Kendrick Lamar fan I was and remain to be). Craig Jenkins of Pitchfork highlighted the album perfectly:

“Underneath the tragedy and adversity, To Pimp a Butterfly is a celebration of the audacity to wake up each morning to try to be better, knowing it could all end in a second, for no reason at all.”

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar for another accomplishment. Thank you for the ride.