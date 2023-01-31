Rihanna Reportedly Files Trademark For “Fenty Kids” Clothing Line

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
It looks like the new Mama is ready to put the kiddies in Fenty!! Sources say that Rihanna has reportedly filed a trademark for a “Fenty Kids” clothing line. The trademark was said to be filed on January 20th and included “infant wear, swimwear, hats, underwear, footwear, leggings, socks, baby bibs, booties, caps, cloth diapers & more! This new trademark comes after Rihanna filed for a trademark of “Fenty Hair” back in March of 2021. Now this doesn’t mean its actually happening soon it could just be to protect the name for a future rollout but fingers crossed. Rihanna is a buys mama! Check out the full details below,