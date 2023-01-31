HomePersia's Picks

Rihanna Reportedly Files Trademark For "Fenty Kids" Clothing Line

Rihanna Fenty Launch

Source: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images) / MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images)

It looks like the new Mama is ready to put the kiddies in Fenty!! Sources say that Rihanna has reportedly filed a trademark for a “Fenty Kids” clothing line. The trademark was said to be filed on January 20th and included “infant wear, swimwear, hats, underwear, footwear, leggings, socks, baby bibs, booties, caps,  cloth diapers & more! This new trademark comes after Rihanna filed for a trademark of “Fenty Hair” back in March of 2021. Now this doesn’t mean its actually happening soon it could just be to protect the name for a future rollout but fingers crossed. Rihanna is a buys mama! Check out the full details below,

