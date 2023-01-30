Tractor-Trailer Falls Off I-795 Bridge At I-695 In Baltimore County

CLOSE
Fire and emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles on I-795 at the I-695 ramp.
The department says said a tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge.
Currently, the I-795 North is shut down, as hazmat crews are responding to the scene. Officials have said that one person was transported to shock trauma.
