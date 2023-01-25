Josh Allen Responds To Damar Hamlin Death Conspiracy

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following Bills Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field from cardiac arrest during an NFL game on Jan. 2, 2023, he has since recovered and was even seen at a recent game. However fans aren’t convinced it’s really him and have now come up with a conspiracy that he’s really dead. The rumors has been circulating on social media that he died due to the COVID-19 vaccine, and a “body double” began standing in for him at public appearances.

Well during an appearance on Kyle Brandt’s Basement, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen addressed the conspiracy and immediately said the rumors are false!

“Yeah, that’s stupid,” Allen said. “There’s absolutely zero chance. That’s the Damar Hamlin. That’s our guy…our brother. One, that’s Damar’s swag — he likes wearing that. Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame. So, yes. That was Damar.”