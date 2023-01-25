HomePersia's Picks

Josh Allen Responds To Damar Hamlin Death Conspiracy

Damar Hamlin

Following Bills Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field from cardiac arrest during an NFL game on Jan. 2, 2023, he has since recovered and was even seen at a recent game. However fans aren’t convinced  it’s really him and have now come up with a conspiracy that he’s really dead. The rumors has been circulating on social media that he died due to the COVID-19 vaccine, and a “body double” began standing in for him at public appearances.

Well during an appearance on Kyle Brandt’s Basement, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen addressed the conspiracy and immediately said the rumors are false!

“Yeah, that’s stupid,” Allen said. “There’s absolutely zero chance. That’s the Damar Hamlin. That’s our guy…our brother. One, that’s Damar’s swag — he likes wearing that. Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame. So, yes. That was Damar.”

