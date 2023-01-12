Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week Kicks Off Friday

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all foodies! Baltimore County’s winter restaurant week is kicking off on Jan. 13!

Restaurant week will last through Jan. 22. During Winter Restaurant Week, deals and special menu items will be available at more than 40 participating restaurants!

RELATED: 11 Soul Food Restaurants In Baltimore That’ll Satisfy Your Tastebuds

“Restaurant Week is a beloved Baltimore County tradition for our neighbors and our local restaurants. This is a great time for residents and visitors alike to discover new restaurants—or return to an old favorite—at a big savings,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “We encourage everyone to support our restaurant community and take full advantage of all the diverse options to dine throughout Baltimore County.”

If you’re interested in these great meals and deals, click here for more info!