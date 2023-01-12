HomeAM Clique

IKYFL! Woman Won Millions But Casino Denied Her Winnings

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Poker Chips and Playing Cards

Source: Magictorch / Getty

In the case of #IKYFL this one takes the icing on the cake. A woman was enjoying her time at the slots in New York City, when suddenly she heard the sound everyone wishes happens to them “Ching Ching.” The machine goes off and tells the woman she’s won $43 million dollars. After learning and massively celebrating her earnings, she was told, “The New York State Gaming Commission said Bookman’s machine had malfunctions, and that she’d actually won just $2.25.”

According to SayCheeseTV, as a gesture of goodwill, the casino offered Bookman a, “complimentary steak dinner along with the $2.25.” There is not way this is even close to a fair trade for the $43 million dollars that is allegedly won.

What do you think? How would you even handle this? Let us know in the comments below.

RELATED TAGS

casino kelson Million dollars new york The AM Clique urbaninformer

Close