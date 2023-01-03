HomePersia's Picks

NFL Announces Bengals Vs. Bills Game Will Not Resume This Week

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
New Orleans Saints v Buffalo Bills

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty

Following Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night football, the game was postponed and many fans wondered what’s next? Well The NFL just announced the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not return to the field this week. Roger Goodell made an official announcement saying he spoke to the teams and decided not to continue the game.

TMZ reports,

The league says it has not decided what to do about the contest … and Week 18 will continue as scheduled. The league says it has been in regular contact with the medical team caring for Hamlin … as well as the Bengals, Bills, and NFL Players Association.

Sending continued prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family!

Close