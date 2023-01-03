NFL Announces Bengals Vs. Bills Game Will Not Resume This Week

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
Following Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night football, the game was postponed and many fans wondered what’s next? Well The NFL just announced the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not return to the field this week. Roger Goodell made an official announcement saying he spoke to the teams and decided not to continue the game.
TMZ reports,
The league says it has not decided what to do about the contest … and Week 18 will continue as scheduled. The league says it has been in regular contact with the medical team caring for Hamlin … as well as the Bengals, Bills, and NFL Players Association.
Sending continued prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family!