BetMGM Fined Nearly $150K By Maryland Gaming Commission For Allegedly Taking Bets Early

BetMGM has been fined by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission for allegedly taking live online sports bets early without authorization.

According to the commission, the violation occurred on Nov. 16. The announcement was made last week during their Dec. 15 meeting.

According to reports, both sides agreed to a $146,000.00 fine to settle the violation. However, BetMGM did not officially admit to or deny the allegations. They did waive any right to a judicial or administrative review.

BetMGM was issued a license on the day of the alleged violation but the Gaming Commission had not yet announced an official launch date for Maryland.

