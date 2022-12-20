AP Report: Christmas Gift Exchange In New Relationship

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

With the holiday season being here, social media is being flooded with the matching pajamas photos, gift giving and so much more. However, there is an unpopular opinion that gifting a person you just started dating should not happen or have a cost limit as to how much you will spend. Early gift ideas could be something that cost nothing more than $60. Items such as perfume/lotion packs, candles, a sweater or shirt or some workout clothes.

However, before you get to spending we wanted to know how long should you be dating before you even get or give the gift? Some of the AM Clique listeners said, “a year, 1 business day,” Some even asked, “do we have to be in a relationship?” What do you say? Let us know below.