CSOTD: Did The Masters Tell Us The Truth

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

If you didn’t know R. Kelly masters was stolen. Most recently an album of leaked songs from those masters was compiled together and rolled out as an album titled, “I Admit,” but also for ransom of $160,000. R. Kelly had no idea what was going on as he is behind bars. Kelly is aware that his masters were stolen. Once he found out about the songs being leaked, he spoke out behind bars saying, “Why would I put out songs that can self-incriminate me when I am currently fighting and awaiting my appeal.

Keith Calbert told the cops that he oversees the Kelly property being stored in the warehouse and he saw 2 roadies remove the masters from the warehouse 9 months prior, taking them to California. As of now there are about 300 to 500 missing recordings from the warehouse were R. Kelly’s masters were stated to be held.

The question #TheAMClique posed was if these are the masters were these songs already evidence that was supposed to go to the masters heaven and grave. It’s is a tangled web being weaved.