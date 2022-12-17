HomePersia's Picks

Rihanna Shares First Look Of Her Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky

One of the cutest celeb babies just made his debut! Rihanna shared the first look of her baby boy with A$AP Rocky after welcoming him in May 2022. In the super cute video you can see their son smiling and mama Rih playing with him while recording. In addition to the video on Tik Tok we also received the cutest photos of baby Rih-Sap (Persia’s made up name lol). Check out the photos/videos below,

 

