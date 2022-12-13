HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B'More [12-13-2022]

Driving Black Business For the Holidays

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Just Taste Catering

Business Description: “It’s nothing like the ultimate experience with great foods made with love, good people and conversations. WHY WAIT? JUST TASTE.”

Business Website: https://www.justtastecatering.com/

Regally Insane Hair and Body

Business Description: “Regally Insane- Healthy options for the entire family, where we cover you from your crown to the ground!”

Business Website: https://www.regallyinsane.com/

Vivid Threads, LLC

Business Description: “Vivid Threads where imagination comes to life.”

Business Website: https://www.vividthreads.com/

 

 

