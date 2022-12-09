AP Report: Jamal Bryant Looking For Cannabis Smokers 

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Recently, Pastor Jamal Bryant the Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church (member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.) sat down on the Cool Soror Podcast with host Rashan Ali (member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.) and had a conversation that has struck the entire social media.

Bryant said he’s looking for “weed smokers” to come to New Birth. In the video, Ali was caught off guard by the response, until Bryant kept explaining his reasoning.

Pastor Jamal, said, “New Birth owns the land already to teach black males how to legally grow weed and teach them other measures of agricultural farming.” Instead of them doing it illegally why not teach them entrepreneurship and keep them in the church instead of casting them out and keeping them uneducated on the very thing that got them incarcerated. What are your thoughts?

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClzkeP8Dz1l/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link