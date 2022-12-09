CSOTD: Jet Blue Flights Catching Fights

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

If you’re looking to book a last minute flight and JetBlue is the only option, you might want to read this story first. A Utah man was arrested after he allegedly held a razor blade to the throat of another female passenger that was sitting next to him.

Apparently 41 year old Merrill Fackrell had one too many drinks, while flying back home to New York and started talking to himself. The victim said she started watching a movie using headphones when she noticed Frackrell was talking to himself but didn’t pay him any mind.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, “the woman noticed Frackrell placed the razor blade inches away from her neck. He also told the victim’s husband to “get the f*** out of there.”

There was a video that circulated the internet showing the man accused escorted off the plane by Sheriff’s once they landed in New York.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CldAbDps1yS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link