AP Report: Maryland Task Force For Reparations

JayCee is a professional Host/Correspondent, Author and Philanthropist. JayCee started her journey in the entertainment industry at the tender age of 5 years old. At the age of 7 she played drums for Image Award recipient Raven-Symoné. It wasn’t until her college years that she realized the entertainment industry was her true calling. In her Junior year of college JayCee, became the campus host at Elizabeth City State University, in North Carolina. It was there when she started hosting comedy shows and concerts which featured some of today's hottest artist. In 2015 she was featured on BET’s flagstaff show 106 & Park as the co-host “106 Nation Fan” and had the pleasure of interviewing R&B singer Keshia Cole. Following up her tv debut she was later discovered by Pat Charles, one of the original writers of 106 & Park. With her new relationship with PC, she garnered producer credits with BET Digital with Sprite, along with credits for The BET Experience and Sprite Celebrity Basketball Game. Currently, JayCee serves as the CIAA Tournament Arena and Fan Fest Host. To date, JayCee is the founder of a non-profit organization called “From Saggin' To Suited”, where she sponsors young men for their senior prom. Through this nonprofit, young men are provided with custom tailored suits, ties and other business attire along with educational sessions, college tours and fairs and workout sessions. FSTS also develops community events that promote physical, spiritual and mental health. This program is strongly built on changing the male imagery by eliminating saggin’ pants and wild hair styles in order to help eliminate one measure of racial profiling in the world. Since incorporation JayCee has sponsored a total of 16 young men and always looking to enhance more. JayCee has been awarded by Ciroc as the Women Entrepreneur of the Year; and was inducted into the 40 Under 40 Society Beta Cohort Class at her alma mater Elizabeth City State University in 2019. In 2016, JayCee published her first book; “Reality Sold Separately."JayCee is a proud alumnae of Elizabeth City State University. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

California Governor Gavin Newsom is known for being a progressive Governor. In 2021 he announced the installation of a California task force studying slavery and systemic racism in order to develop reparations which is owed for all black residents. Recently the task force discovered, the amount owed overall totals to $569 Billion. According to the New York Times, “due to housing discrimination practices used from 1933 to 1977, Black Californians whose ancestors lived in the US in the 19th century deserve $223,200 each.⁠”

Recently, Governor-Elect Wes Moore was featured on The Trevor Noah show. Trevor asked, “What are you planning to change for the people of your state?” Moore responded, “my campaign was centered around the premise of building pathways of work, wealth and wages for all Marylanders.” He also went on to say that, “work is centered around an education system that not only teaches students how to be great employees but also great employers.” When Moore addressed the appraisal disparities, this is how intends to close the wealth gap.

Knowing this is the reasoning California used for reparations, show Governor-Elect Wes Moore install a Reparations Task Force for the State of Maryland when he takes office?