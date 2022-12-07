HomeAM Clique

AP Report: Maryland Task Force For Reparations

California Governor Gavin Newsom is known for being a progressive Governor. In 2021 he announced the installation of a California task force studying slavery and systemic racism in order to develop reparations which is owed for all black residents. Recently the task force discovered, the amount owed overall totals to $569 Billion. According to the New York Times, “due to housing discrimination practices used from 1933 to 1977, Black Californians whose ancestors lived in the US in the 19th century deserve $223,200 each.⁠”

Recently, Governor-Elect Wes Moore was featured on The Trevor Noah show. Trevor asked, “What are you planning to change for the people of your state?” Moore responded, “my campaign was centered around the premise of building pathways of work, wealth and wages for all Marylanders.” He also went on to say that, “work is centered around an education system that not only teaches students how to be great employees but also great employers.” When Moore  addressed the appraisal disparities, this is how intends to close the wealth gap.

Knowing this is the reasoning California used for reparations, show Governor-Elect Wes Moore install a Reparations Task Force for the State of Maryland when he takes office?

 

