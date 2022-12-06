HomePersia's Picks

Bill Cosby Accused Of Drugging & Sexually Assaulting 5 Women In New Lawsuit

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Will Bill Cosby Face Additional Legal Trouble After Release Of 2005 Deposition?

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

Bill Cosby is facing a new lawsuit from 5 women who claim he sexually assaulted them. Most of the news claims are coming from women who were involved with “The Cosby Show” and say he acted as their mentor, but instead he turned into a predator. Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd all claim Bill Cosby was able to take advantage of them because they were young and vulnerable.

TMZ reports,

Lili guest starred as Mrs. Minifield in a 1992 ‘Cosby Show’ episode … and in the lawsuit, she says Cosby drugged and assaulted her several times — including one time when she woke up during the rape to find him trying to smother her with a pillow.

Close