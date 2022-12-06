Bill Cosby Accused Of Drugging & Sexually Assaulting 5 Women In New Lawsuit

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Bill Cosby is facing a new lawsuit from 5 women who claim he sexually assaulted them. Most of the news claims are coming from women who were involved with “The Cosby Show” and say he acted as their mentor, but instead he turned into a predator. Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd all claim Bill Cosby was able to take advantage of them because they were young and vulnerable.

TMZ reports,

Lili guest starred as Mrs. Minifield in a 1992 ‘Cosby Show’ episode … and in the lawsuit, she says Cosby drugged and assaulted her several times — including one time when she woke up during the rape to find him trying to smother her with a pillow.