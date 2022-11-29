Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Following the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, things got a bit heated on social media between Lamar Jackson and a fan. The fan on twitter sent out a series of tweets saying that the Ravens should “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.” Well of course that didn’t sit well with Lamar and he decided to clap back saying, “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did (followed by what many people are saying was vulgar/ anti gay language ).

Lamar did immediately delete his tweeted however in the normal social media fashion it was already seen & screenshot. The tweet has cause a lot of backlash on social media causes Lamar to respond on Twitter denying having any issues with the LGBTQ community.

“Not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone’s Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race.”

The Baltimore Ravens head coach also added in on the conversation and said he tells his players not to engage on social media with fans immediately after games, especially losses. Harbaugh also added that Lamar’s response is so out of character for him. Check out his full response below,