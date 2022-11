92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

LaTocha Scott has more drama on the way!

Scott’s husband Rocky Bivens’ alleged mistress came forward on Instagram announcing her pregnancy and exposing their “complicated relationship.” Unykue Foucha shared the details of the affair and decided to come forward about the secret relationship with a photo of a sonogram.

“The most f**ked up thing the universe can do to you is let you meet the right person at the wrong time,” she shared in a post. “I’m just tired of living a lie all these years and ready to live in my truth freely and in peace unapologetically. I have no beef with Latocha, never interfered with any of his dealings with Xscape, never made him choose. Me and Rocky had our own situation. I know this may be shocking news but this was a very complicated relationship that I couldn’t speak on for obvious reasons.”

She ended the message on an optimistic note saying, “Life can be a b***h and ima make sure mines is beautiful either way. It is what it is.”

The baby has already been named, “Timeless Love Bivens” as she captioned the sonogram photo.

This shocking news comes after Scott stepped away from Xcape because of her husband. Bivens reportedly got into a dispute with the promoter of Xscape’s recent tour which Scott decided to step back from. The singer decided to leave the tour after the two allegedly got into a verbally violent dispute in respect of her husband.

Neither LaTocha nor Rocky has spoken out on the claims. They have been married for 26 years and have one son together, Jamon, 25.

LaTocha Scott’s Husband Allegedly Expecting Baby From Mistress! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com