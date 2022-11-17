HomeAM Clique

Jess Hilarious Mistaken For A Transgender

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Jess Hilarious

Source: Outback Presents / Outback Presents

I believe that even Stevie Wonder can see that Jess Hilariuous doesn’t look like a man, let alone a transgender. She’s a very pretty woman. Her jokes may hit hard and she has that Baltimore blood running through her, but she is indeed all woman.

During a sitdown with Mona, the host of “Don’t Call Me Whitegirl”, Jess Hilarious shared how a celebrity slid in her DMs, assuming she was transgendered and wanted to fly her out. Jess shares, “This guy is a celebrity. This n**ga DM’d me and wanted to fly me out so I could f**k him.. But not with a dildo, this n**a thought I was a man. He thought I was a transgender.

Jess added that if he offered her $100,000, she would have been down to put on a strap.

“Absolutely… there was money involved… I think I was more insulted because he thought I was a man.. But when I see that he wagered the money, I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’

Jess is a good one because she didn’t expose who the celebrity, however, i know everyone who watched this definitely wants to know the celebrity is.

You can watch the full interview with “Don’t Call Me White Girl” below:

jess hilarious

Close