Peep The Latest Trailer To ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

We’re just a month and change away from the highly anticipated release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, and with its premiere date rapidly approaching, 20th Century Studios has released a new visually stunning trailer to get fans hype for the film’s release.

According to Variety, the sequel will see the return of some familiar characters who’ll be playing a big role in the events that take place in The Way of Water, and man it sounds like it’s going to be some sci-fi drama forreal.

The second installment in the franchise sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villain character Colonel Quaritch — who is seemingly revived through a Na’vi avatar form — once again at odds with Pandora native Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and her mate Jake Sully (Sam Worthington).

Set over a decade after the original film, which took place in 2154, the newly released trailer shows glimpses of Jake and Neytiri cozying up as a family. Viewers are given a deeper look at the couple’s Na’vi children: Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss) and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver, returning to the franchise in a new role).

Teaching his kids how to prepare for war while having the “whales” of the planet Pandora also participating in battle, Jake Sully might as well be Aquaman out there or something.

Avatar: The Way of Water comes 13-years after its predecessor broke all kinds of box office records and became the highest-grossing film of all-time, but are fans of the film still as interested in this franchise as they were a decade ago? Will it continue to be the cash cow it was in 2009? Did James Cameron wait too long to serve up the sequel? Guess we’ll have to wait and see what the numbers look like come Dec. 16.

Check out the trailer to Avatar: The Way of Water below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out in the comments section below.

