CSOTD: Python Snake Eats Woman Whole

Now it’s always something going on in the world that blows our minds on a regular basis. However, this is probably the farthest thing from our minds we would consider is happening.

A 54-year old woman was found inside of the belly of a 22-Foot-Long python snake in Indonesia. According to a report from the New York Post, “The victim’s husband searched the area, but only found his wife’s sandals and a few other of her personal belongings.” 

It wasn’t until a volunteer rescue team was launched in efforts to find the woman. The husband went back to the area where they found her flip-flops and stumbled across the snake with a swollen stomach. In order to get the body out of the snake they had to use a branch to pin the snake’s head down, while the volunteers bashed above the stomach area. Villagers slice it open, revealing the swallowed body of the missing grandma.

It’s too early for this ish!

