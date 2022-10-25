HomeAM Clique

Brittney Griner’s Appeal Rejected

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
RUSSIA-US-DIPLOMACY-BASKET-COURT

Source: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / Getty

In a new appeals trial Brittney Griner faced three judges on Tuesday in Russia in hopes to release her from the Russian prison. According to Fox News, “The court ruled to uphold the sentence handed down Griner. However, in the ruling, the court stated that the time Griner will have to serve in prison will be recalculated with her time in pre-trial detention taken into account.”

While she will not be getting released from the prison today. The focus now remains on active and aggressive negotiations between the United States government and the Russian government. Keep “BG” in your daily prayers for her safe return back to the states.

Brittney Griner , Russia , trial

Close