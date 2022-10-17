Kanye West Set To Buy Free Speech Social Platform

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After Twitter/Instagram pulled a Beyonce and hit Kanye West with the to the left to the left it looks like he has decided to buy into his on platform. Ye is reportedly buying Parler, a social media platform that is promoted as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter. In a press release Ye says,

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,”

Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer seems very excited about this new move saying,

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”

Would you swap out Twitter for Ye’s new “free speech” platform?