Kanye West Set To Buy Free Speech Social Platform

After Twitter/Instagram pulled a Beyonce and hit Kanye West with the to the left to the left it looks like he has decided to buy into his on platform. Ye is reportedly buying Parler, a social media platform that is promoted as a “free speech” alternative to Twitter. In a press release Ye says,
“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,”
Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer seems very excited about this new move saying,
“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”
Would you swap out Twitter for Ye’s new “free speech” platform?