A New List Showing Worst Paying Majors In College

While going to college is something that is always debated, choosing a major is always a tough challenge even if you think you know what you want to do in life. Earn Your Leisure posted a recent poll courtesy of CNBC & The Federal Reserve Bank of New York of the worst-paying college majors. On this list are the main areas of life that we all need the most.

Early Childhood Education, Social Services, Health Services, Special Education are directly at the top of being worst paid ranging from $43,700 to $52,000. To see the full list click the link below. We need to pay the people that work the hardest and are the least respected.

