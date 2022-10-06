HomeAM Clique

AP Report: The Artist Vs The Credit They Get

Recently the Hip Hop Awards aired on BET highlighting todays current Hip Hop and Rap artist. Most importantly it highlighted the culture all night long.

After watching the awards it got us thinking about artist that this generation samples but doesn’t credit enough for the sample or just the body of work.

#TheAMClique asked the audience which artist in hiphop just doesn’t get enough credit? Listeners called in and said, “Dr. Dre, Nipsey Hussle, Master P, Wale, Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill and many more.”

What do you think? Who doesn’t get enough flowers for their contributions to the culture.

