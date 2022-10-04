HomeAM Clique

AP Report: Kanye Is At It Again

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West In NYC

Source: (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images) / (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

We know that Kanye has a very outlandish spirit and gregarious personality. However, in his premier of SZN 9 of his Yeezy collection. He was wearing a shirt that had “White Lives Matter” bold on the back of his shirt.

Social media has been in a frenzy ever since the video was uploaded. Then to add insult to injury he took a picture with the same shirt on standing next to the very controversial Candace Owens; then that picture set the internet ablaze.

Related Stories

After the black community just wrapped their arms around Kanye in support of his movements to walk away from GAP and ADIDAS lack of ownership, Kanye seems to need more support from a more inclusive state of being. Most think this could be an election statement, for his desire to run again in 2024.

What do you think?

Adidas , Candace Owens , Gap , kanye west , Yeezy

Close