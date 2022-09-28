HomeAM Clique

Low Staffing Results In Adult Sentencing for Juveniles

With the world still dealing with low staffing measures across the nation, Correctional facilities are also dealing with the staffing setbacks as well. Due to the low staffing for juvenile detention facilities punishments are being handed down to the youth with adult style sentencing so they can serve their punishment at a facility that is staffed enough. 

According to Fox Baltimore, “The state spent more than $50 million to build the facility, which opened in 2003. The jail in East Baltimore was designed to house just over 100 young people for 30 to 45 days as they await trial.”

