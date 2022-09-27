Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Date For Annual Fall Cleanup

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott along with The Department of Public Works Director, Jason Mitchell, released this year’s date for the Mayor’s Annual Fall Cleanup Day of Service.

This year, the cleanup will be held on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

During this time, residents are encouraged to clean their neighborhoods to make help make our city more beautiful.

Mayor Scott will also lead community cleaning efforts and visit three different locations around the city.

Those interested in helping or want to take part can call 311 or click here to register.

Residents are also encouraged to clean where they live by collecting loose litter around their properties, alleyways, and curbsides.

“Autumn is fast-approaching, and we are going to make this year’s fall cleanup bigger than ever,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This is an important day of service, where neighbors not only work together to clean and beautify where they live, but they also roll up their sleeves to assist other communities. Through teamwork and commitment to our communities, we can keep Baltimore clean.”

Those communities that register their cleaning activities can request that city trucks visit their locations to collect debris. Registration will close Sunday, Oct. 16.

“During the Mayor’s Cleanups, residents and volunteers from throughout the City come together to tackle those trouble spots, often hidden, and to make sure that they don’t become problems again,” said Jason W. Mitchell, Director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works. “This is why we have our seasonal cleanups. When we work together, we make Baltimore not only cleaner, but stronger.”

NOTE: Excess trash and debris can be bagged and placed out with weekly scheduled trash collections for pickup. Residents can also bring bagged trash to the Residential Drop-Off Centers. Participants who are disposing of collected debris at the Residential Drop-off Centers must follow the drop-off centers’ guidelines, which do not allow commercial vehicles. No bulk trash items will be collected, and roll-off dumpsters will not be distributed as part of this year’s Fall Cleanup.

