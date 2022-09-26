HomeAM Clique

Keith Sweat Performs For Lil Wayne’s 40th Birthday

Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

We can officially welcome Lil Wayne to the ’40’ Club! Weezy, who doesn’t technically turn 40, until the stroke of midnight on September 27th, kicked off his 40th Birthday celebration with a performance from the legendary Keith Sweat. His daughter Reginae, his sons, his mother, YG, Yella Beezy, Mack Maine, Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Marcus Wiley were all in attendance at his dinner in West Hollywood.

Check out the video of Keith Sweat singing, Don’t Stop Your Love, to Mr. Carter below.

Happy Birthday to Weezy F Baby! You’re 40, Shorty!!

