Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill

Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill.
At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time.
Traffic is also being redirected and drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
