Here’s What You Need To Know On National Voter Registration Day!

We’re just a few weeks shy of the General Election in Maryland and if you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time.

NOTE: General Election Day in Maryland is Nov. 9.

Here’s what you need to know to become a registered voter:

Must be a US citizen

At least 16 years old

A Maryland resident

NOTE: YOU CAN REGISTER AT 16 IF YOU WILL AT LEAST 18 BY THE NEXT GENERAL ELECTION!

If you are a convicted felon, convicted of buying or selling votes or been found by the court to be unable to communicate a desired vote, you are unable to register.

The deadline to register for the General Election is Oct. 18. However, voters can register on election day. Click here to read more.

In addition, the Maryland State Board of Elections announced that residents can use the state’s online registration system to vote or in person. Click here for more info.

If you prefer in-person voting, you can do it at the following locations:

Your local board of elections;

The State Board of Elections;

Your local Department of Health office;

The Maryland Department of Human Services local offices;

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) offices;

Your local Area Agency on Aging office;

The MTA Paratransit Certification Office;

All public institutions of higher education;

Recruitment offices of the U.S. Armed Forces;

Marriage license offices; and

Offices for students with disabilities at all Maryland colleges and universities

For additional information on voting, voting registration or to find your polling location, click here.

